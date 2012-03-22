Dutch FinMin: not ruling out more debt restructuring

AMSTERDAM, March 22 (Reuters) - Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said on Thursday he did not rule out further restructuring of debt by European countries after a deal to slash the value of Greece’s dues to international creditors.

“Greece is an exceptional case. Does that mean there will never again be a restructuring of debt? No. This is even written in the preamble of the ESM treaty, that this is a form of IMF practice,” De Jager said in parliament.

He declined to speculate about a Portuguese debt restructuring and said Portugal was a different case to Greece because the Iberian country had a much lower debt level than Greece.