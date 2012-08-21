FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece needs more time for reforms, PM Samaras tells paper
August 21, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 5 years ago

Greece needs more time for reforms, PM Samaras tells paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras wants international lenders to give his indebted country more time to complete reforms that have been demanded as a condition for financial aid, he told Germany’s Bild newspaper.

Samaras, who meets Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday and French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel later this week, said that would help Greece return to growth. “All we want is a bit of ‘air to breathe’ to get the economy running and to increase state income. More time does not automatically mean more money,” he told Bild newspaper’s Wednesday edition.

