FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB/IMF/EU inspectors to return to Athens on Tuesday
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2013 / 6:41 PM / 4 years ago

ECB/IMF/EU inspectors to return to Athens on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Inspectors representing Greece’s international backers will return to review the country’s reform progress on Tuesday, the head of the euro zone finance ministers said on Monday.

“They will go to Athens tomorrow to continue working with the Greek authorities to sort out as many points as possible at the latest by year-end,” Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the gatherings of euro zone ministers, told reporters.

International inspectors visit Athens regularly to check its progress before payments of aid are made. They represent the so-called troika of the European Central Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.