ECB/IMF/EU inspectors to return to Athens on Tuesday

BRUSSELS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Inspectors representing Greece’s international backers will return to review the country’s reform progress on Tuesday, the head of the euro zone finance ministers said on Monday.

“They will go to Athens tomorrow to continue working with the Greek authorities to sort out as many points as possible at the latest by year-end,” Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the gatherings of euro zone ministers, told reporters.

International inspectors visit Athens regularly to check its progress before payments of aid are made. They represent the so-called troika of the European Central Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission.