Troika to return to Greece later this week - Eurogroup head
February 17, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 4 years ago

Troika to return to Greece later this week - Eurogroup head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - A mission of international lenders will return to Greece later this week to review progress made in delivering on the country’s reforms that are key for further loans, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Monday.

International lenders -- the International Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the European Central Bank, interrupted a visit to Athens last year because there was no progress in discussions with Greek authorities.

This has held up disbursements of loans due since September 2013.

