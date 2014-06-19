EU's Rehn says concerned about pace of reforms in Greece

LUXEMBOURG, June 19 (Reuters) - Greece must step up reforms, the EU’s top economic official said on Thursday, urging the double bailed-out euro zone country with a debt nearly triple the size of the EU limit to return to “a credible path.”

“I‘m concerned about the slowing down of the process of reforms in Greece,” EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Luxembourg.

“This will be discussed today and it’s important that Greece be able to come back to the path of serious economic reforms,” he added.