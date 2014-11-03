Greece unlikely to end bailout without new help -senior EU official

BRUSSELS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Greece is “highly unlikely” to end its euro zone bailout programme without some new form of assistance that will require it to meet targets, a senior EU official said on Monday.

“A completely clean exit is highly unlikely,” the official told reporters. “We will have to explore what other options there are. Whatever options we may be adopting, it will be a contractual relationship between the euro area institutions and the Greek authorities,” the official said.

The euro zone bailout support finishes at the end of this year. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Robin Emmott)