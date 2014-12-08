Greece to ask for two-month bailout extension -Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem

BRUSSELS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Greece will ask on Tuesday for a two-month extension to its bailout programme and which the euro zone is in favour of granting, Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Monday.

Dijsselbloem said after the bailout ends, euro zone countries support a credit line for Greece.

“There is not enough basis at this point to conclude the review now or before the end of the year,” he said after euro zone finance ministers discussed the issue in Brussels. “The Eurogroup would be favourable to a request by Greece of a technical extension of two months.”