FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece says will receive funds once reforms are submitted to Eurogroup
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

Greece says will receive funds once reforms are submitted to Eurogroup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, March 20 (Reuters) - Greece will receive much needed funding once it has submitted a detailed list of proposed reforms to the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, its government spokesman said on Friday, as the country strives to avoid a cash crunch within weeks.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras held late-night crisis talks in Brussels with senior European figures including German Chancellor Angela Merkel with Athens saying that it would soon present a full set of economic reforms to release funds.

“What was discussed was that once the reforms are submitted, and in a detailed manner, to the Eurogroup when that happens ... then the funding will be unlocked towards the Greek economy,” spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis said, adding that Athens intended to progress fast with implementing such proposals.

The cash-strapped country agreed an extension to its international bailout programme on Feb. 20 but now needs to secure much needed aid, which has so far been frozen, in order to stave off bankruptcy. (Reporting By Costas Pitas; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.