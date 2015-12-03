FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
First Greek reform review likely done in February - EU official
December 3, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

First Greek reform review likely done in February - EU official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Greece and its euro zone creditors are likely to conclude their first review of Greek reforms in February, paving the way for discussions on debt relief for Athens, an EU official said on Thursday.

“There is a good possibility that we see a conclusion (of the first review) in February,” an EU official said, acknowledging however that “robust discussions” remain ahead, including on pension reforms, fiscal issues and the taxation of farmers.

Discussions on Greece’s debt relief will start at the end of the first review, the official added. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)

