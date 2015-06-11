French finmin says no one can afford failure on Greece

PARIS, June 11 (Reuters) - Neither Greece nor its euro zone partners can afford a failure of the cash-for-reform talks, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Thursday.

Talks are now on the right track after a late-night meeting on Wednesday between the leaders of Greece, France and Germany, Sapin told reporters, saying that discussions were needed both at a technical and political level.

“Time is pressing,” he said. “No one can afford failure.” (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Andrew Callus)