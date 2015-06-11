FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French finmin says no one can afford failure on Greece
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
June 11, 2015 / 9:13 AM / 2 years ago

French finmin says no one can afford failure on Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 11 (Reuters) - Neither Greece nor its euro zone partners can afford a failure of the cash-for-reform talks, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Thursday.

Talks are now on the right track after a late-night meeting on Wednesday between the leaders of Greece, France and Germany, Sapin told reporters, saying that discussions were needed both at a technical and political level.

“Time is pressing,” he said. “No one can afford failure.” (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
