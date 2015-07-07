FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish fin min sees acceptance for reprofiling of Greek debt
#Financials
July 7, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

Irish fin min sees acceptance for reprofiling of Greek debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, July 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers are open to the idea of “reprofiling” some of Greece’s sovereign debt, but details of any new bailout would need to be in place by next Monday, Ireland’s finance minister said.

“There was a general sense that reprofiling of debt would be acceptable ... doing the kind of things we did in Ireland, extending maturities, cutting interest rates,” Michael Noonan told Irish state broadcaster RTE after a meeting of finance ministers in Brussels on Tuesday. “We have a normal July meeting next Monday and I think the main elements of a deal need to be in place by then,” he said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

