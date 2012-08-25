FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek situation must be addressed quickly -Hollande
August 25, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Greek situation must be addressed quickly -Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Europe must take a decision quickly on the future of Greece once the troika report from the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund is completed in October, French President Francois Hollande said on Saturday.

Hollande and Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras both told reporters after a meeting in Paris that Greece must remain in the euro zone.

“On the European side, we are waiting for the troika report... Once we have this report, once the commitments ... are confirmed, Europe has to do what it has to do,” Hollande said.

“We’ve been facing this question for 2-1/2 years, there’s no time to lose, there are commitments to reaffirm on both sides, decisions to take, and the sooner the better, that means after the troika report at the European summit in October.”

