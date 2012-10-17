CORRECTED-Greece close to deal with lenders, PM says

(Corrects Samaras first name from Georgios to Antonis)

BUCHAREST, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Greece is close to reaching a deal with its international lenders to unlock aid for the near-bankrupt country, its Prime Minister An tonis S amaras said on Wednesday.

“I‘m confident we’re doing everything we have to do in order to get it (a deal) and get it soon, so that we can move towards a recovery,” Samaras said on the sidelines of a meeting of European centre-right parties in Bucharest. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie and Radu Marinas; Writing by Sam Cage)