Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
WASHINGTON May 2 The International Monetary Fund welcomes Greece's deal with European lenders for additional fiscal reforms, but specific measures on debt relief are still needed for the IMF board to consider participating, IMF European Department Director Poul Thomsen said on Tuesday.
Thomsen told reporters on a conference call that the measures, including reductions in pension benefits and tax breaks, would allow Greece to meet fiscal targets and create budget space for more targeted, growth friendly spending policies in future years.
"While we can accept that the debt relief will only be approved and delivered at the end of the program based on Greece meeting the targets under the program, we would need to assure our board already now that we have a common understanding with our European partners of what kind of measures will be needed to deliver that debt relief," Thomsen said. (Reporting by David Lawder)
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.