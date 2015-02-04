FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek finance minister met IMF officials over weekend- source
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Greek finance minister met IMF officials over weekend- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis met International Monetary Fund officials over the weekend, a finance ministry source said on Wednesday, in what would be the government’s first meeting with the IMF since taking power last month.

Greece’s new left-wing government has rejected the “troika” mechanism of EU and IMF inspectors overseeing the country’s finances and has so far focused its efforts on talks directly with European partners on a new plan to replace a bailout programme.

Varoufakis earlier told Italian newspaper La Repubblica that Greece has started negotiating with the IMF over its plan to swap existing government debt for growth-linked bonds.

The finance ministry source said the meeting over the weekend, when Varoufakis was in Paris, was an initial meeting without a specific agenda. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.