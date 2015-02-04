Greek finance minister met IMF officials over weekend- source

ATHENS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis met International Monetary Fund officials over the weekend, a finance ministry source said on Wednesday, in what would be the government’s first meeting with the IMF since taking power last month.

Greece’s new left-wing government has rejected the “troika” mechanism of EU and IMF inspectors overseeing the country’s finances and has so far focused its efforts on talks directly with European partners on a new plan to replace a bailout programme.

Varoufakis earlier told Italian newspaper La Repubblica that Greece has started negotiating with the IMF over its plan to swap existing government debt for growth-linked bonds.

The finance ministry source said the meeting over the weekend, when Varoufakis was in Paris, was an initial meeting without a specific agenda. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)