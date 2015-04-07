FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF willing to show flexibility on Greek reform proposals- Greek finmin
#Market News
April 7, 2015 / 11:36 AM / in 3 years

IMF willing to show flexibility on Greek reform proposals- Greek finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 7 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is willing to be “flexible” with the package of reforms Greece has proposed to its creditors before further bailout funds are disbursed, the Greek finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The statement follows a meeting between Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis and IMF chief Christine Lagarde in Washington on Sunday.

“Mrs Lagarde ... stressed that, in Greece’s case, the Fund is willing to show utmost flexibility in the way in which the government’s reforms and fiscal proposals will be evaluated,” the ministry said.

It said U.S. Treasury officials who also met with Varoufakis expressed the willingness of the U.S. government to play the role of an “honest broker” in helping Greece strike a deal with its lenders as soon as possible. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)

