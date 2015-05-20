FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece will not make IMF payment on June 5 without a deal- lawmaker
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 20, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

Greece will not make IMF payment on June 5 without a deal- lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 20 (Reuters) - Greece will not make a payment to the International Monetary Fund that falls due on June 5 if there is no deal with its creditors by then, the government’s parliamentary speaker said on Wednesday.

Athens faces several payments totaling about 1.5 billion euros to the IMF next month and it is in talks with the European Union and the International Monetary in order to clinch a cash-for-reforms deal before it runs out of cash.

“Now is the moment that negotiations are coming to a head. Now is the moment of truth, on June 5,” Nikos Filis told ANT1 television.

“If there is no deal by then that will address the current funding problem, they won’t get any money,” he said. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.