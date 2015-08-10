FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF believes Greece needs third bailout worth 90 bln euros- Handelsblatt
August 10, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 2 years ago

IMF believes Greece needs third bailout worth 90 bln euros- Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) thinks Greece needs a third bailout worth around 90 billion euros ($98.9 billion), Germany’s Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing high-ranking EU diplomats.

The paper said the IMF believed Greece’s creditors needed to increase the size of the future bailout due to a recession in Greece.

Up until now, it had been expected that Athens would receive up to 86 billion euros in fresh loans. ($1 = 0.9100 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

