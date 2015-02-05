FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF says has not discussed Greek economy with government
February 5, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

IMF says has not discussed Greek economy with government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund has not yet discussed Greece’s economic policies with its new government, and thus cannot assess the economy or discuss next steps, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

“We are looking forward to hearing from the authorities on their proposals, their ideas,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters. “We haven’t had those discussions as yet.”

Greece’s finance minister met a senior IMF official in Paris over the weekend, but Rice said the two did not discuss specific policy issues. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

