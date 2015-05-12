FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF says Greece made principal payment to fund
May 12, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 2 years ago

IMF says Greece made principal payment to fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund confirmed on Tuesday that Greece had made its latest principal payment to the Fund but declined to provide details about the transaction.

Greece had said earlier that it tapped an emergency IMF holding account to repay the 750 million euros ($839 million) due to the international lender, avoiding default but underscoring the dire state of the euro zone country’s finances.

“Regarding aspects of the payment that some of you have asked confirmation about, we don’t publish information on the details of members’ transactions with the Fund,” an IMF spokeswoman said in response to questions about how Greece made the payment. (Reporting by Anna Yukhanahov; Editing by Susan Heavey)

