FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF says Greece did not ask to move repayments to end-June
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 28, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

IMF says Greece did not ask to move repayments to end-June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 28 (Reuters) - Greece has not asked to shift its debt repayments to the IMF to the end of June, a Fund spokesman said on Thursday, adding that talks continue on the next review of Greece’s bailout.

According to the rules of the International Monetary Fund, any country that has several debt repayments to the IMF in one month can choose to lump them together and pay all of them at the end of the month.

Athens has some 1.6 billion euros due to the Fund next month. Greek officials have said they may not be able to make upcoming payments to the IMF and the European Central Bank without a cash-for-reforms deal with its international lenders. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.