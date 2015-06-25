IMF says 'on same page' with Europeans on Greece

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is “on the same page” with the Europeans on negotiations with Greece over a cash-for-reforms deal, a Fund spokesman said on Thursday.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice also said discussions on debt sustainability and financing for Greece will have to wait until Athens agrees and implements key reforms.

“We’ve been calling for a balanced approach, and for all sides to play their part,” Rice told reporters in Washington. “First we need to see the reforms agreed and implemented. And on the other side, we need to have the requisite financing and debt sustainability addressed.” (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)