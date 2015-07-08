FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF chief says cannot bend IMF rules for Greece
July 8, 2015 / 7:30 PM / 2 years ago

IMF chief says cannot bend IMF rules for Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday reiterated that the global financial institution cannot bend its rules when it comes to Greece, striking a somber tone in commenting on the “acute crisis” in the euro zone country.

“The IMF has been adopting a line of not silence, but we try to be mindful of developments and not be excessive in our positions,” IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said at the Brookings Institution think-tank in Washington, D.C.

“Greece is in a situation of acute crisis, which needs to be addressed seriously and promptly,” she said, adding that the IMF would be “fully engaged” in helping to find a solution. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov, additional reporting by Jason Lange)

