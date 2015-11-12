FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF working with European partners on Greek assessment -spokesman
November 12, 2015 / 3:43 PM / 2 years ago

IMF working with European partners on Greek assessment -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is working with the European Union to assess Greece’s progress under the latest support program as well as the country’s potential financing needs, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

“We are working with our European partners to assess progress on policy implementation under the ESM - European Stability Mechanism - program, looking at policy implementation and potential financing needs,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a news briefing. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Susan Heavey)

