FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-RPT-Finance Minister Varoufakis says Greece plans to meet all obligations
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 6, 2015 / 1:01 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-RPT-Finance Minister Varoufakis says Greece plans to meet all obligations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds droped word “to” in first paragraph)

WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Sunday Greece “intends to meet all obligations to all its creditors, ad infinitum” following a meeting in Washington with International Monetary Fund officials.

He told reporters the government also plans to “reform Greece deeply” and to try to improve the “efficacy of negotiations” with its creditors.

The euro zone country is fast running out of cash, but its EU and International Monetary Fund lenders have frozen bailout aid until the leftist-led government reaches agreement on a package of reforms. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Additional reporting by Renee Maltezou in Athens; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.