IMF says ready to help resolve Greek debt crisis

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it was prepared to work with Athens and its European creditors to help resolve Greece’s debt crisis now that a conditional agreement has been reached on a new bailout.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said the Fund’s managing director, Christine Lagarde, had briefed the global lender’s board on the outcome of weekend talks.

“The IMF stands ready to work with the Greek authorities and the European partners to help move this important effort forward,” he said in a brief statement. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann, Editing by Franklin Paul)