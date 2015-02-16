FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF will not pay Greece if reform progress not made
February 16, 2015 / 6:50 PM / 3 years ago

IMF will not pay Greece if reform progress not made

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will not disburse more funds to Greece if Athens does not make progress with its reforms, the head of the Washington-based lender said on Monday.

“We will address the review process in due course and establish whether or not some, a large part or all the commitments made have actually been implemented,” IMF head Christine Lagarde told a news conference.

“If the conclusion is that it is not the case, then disbursement from the IMF cannot occur,” she said. (Reporting by Brussels newsroom)

