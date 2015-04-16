FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece denies report it approached IMF to delay loan repayment
April 16, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

Greece denies report it approached IMF to delay loan repayment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 16 (Reuters) - Greece’s finance ministry denied on Thursday a report by the Financial Times that Athens approached the International Monetary Fund to request that a delay in loan repayments.

“Athens did not approach the IMF to request or ask any details about delaying any loan repayment,” a finance ministry official said.

The newspaper, which cited officials briefed on the talks by both sides, said that the approach was informal and that Athens was persuaded not to make a specific request for a delay to the Fund.

Greece must repay loans totalling about 1 billion euros to the IMF in May. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Renee Maltezou; editing by James Mackenzie)

