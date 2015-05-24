FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece will not make June IMF repayment - interior minister
May 24, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

Greece will not make June IMF repayment - interior minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 24 (Reuters) - Greece will not make a debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund due next month as it does not have the money, the country’s interior minister said on Sunday.

“The four installments for the IMF in June are 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion), this money will not be given and is not there to be given,” Nikos Voutsis told Greek Mega TV’s weekend show.

Shut out of bond markets and with bailout aid locked, Athens has been scraping state coffers to meet debt obligations and to pay wages and pensions. ($1 = 0.9079 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by David Clarke)

