ROME, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Greece has started negotiations with the International Monetary Fund over its plan to swap existing government debt for growth-linked bonds, Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis told Italian newspaper La Repubblica in an interview published on Wednesday.

Varoufakis also said he was optimistic that the Greek debt problem would be solved and had received good feedback during meetings with financiers in London on Monday. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by John Stonestreet)