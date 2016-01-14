FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece accepts IMF participation in bailout plan -Dijsselbloem
January 14, 2016 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

Greece accepts IMF participation in bailout plan -Dijsselbloem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Greece accepts that the International Monetary Fund has to take part in its bailout programme under which Athens receives billions of euros in loans in exchange for economic reforms, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers said on Thursday.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in December that the participation of the IMF in the bailout, the third since 2010, was not necessary and that the programme could be handled by euro zone authorities alone.

But the participation of the IMF is a key condition for Germany, which believes the European Commission alone as the representative of creditors could be too soft on Athens when it comes to reform implementation.

“(Greek Finance Minister Euclid) Tsakalotos confirmed to me that the Greek government accepts that the IMF needs to be part of the process,” Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters before a ministerial meeting to discuss Greece’s reform progress. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio)

