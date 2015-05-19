IMF says making 'some' progress in Greece talks

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is making “some” progress in discussions with Greek officials over an aid agreement, but the IMF must also consider the views of the broader international community, the head of the financial institution said on Tuesday.

“We have constant discussions, and are making some progress in those negotiations with the Greek authorities,” IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said at a conference. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Jason Lange)