IMF's Lagarde "determined to continue to help" on Greece
April 5, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

IMF's Lagarde "determined to continue to help" on Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 5 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is “determined to continue to help” on Greece, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said after meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday.

Lagarde denied on Sunday that IMF staff would push Greece closer to default after the leak of a transcript in which IMF officials apparently mooted scare tactics to get a deal.

“We are engaged, we are working together, we had a really good discussion earlier on today with the chancellor, and we are determined to continue to help,” the IMF chief said in Berlin.

Lagarde said what was needed in Greece was “long-term sustainability, and debt sustainability for Greece is going to matter for private sector investors.”

“We are clearly not where we want to be and particularly where Greece should be in order to be stable, in order to be prosperous, in order to respond to the Greek population needs,” she added.

Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Joseph Nasr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
