Greece will easily make upcoming payments-senior euro zone official
May 8, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

Greece will easily make upcoming payments-senior euro zone official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greece will easily make the upcoming payments to the International Monetary Fund even though its liquidity situation is poor, a senior euro zone official said on Friday.

Greece has to repay 750 million euros ($845 million) to the IMF on May 12 amid concern that the country, which is quickly running out of cash, would have to choose between paying salaries and pensions or repaying debt.

“They are not flush and awash with cash but I am quite confident they will be meeting upcoming payments easily,” the senior euro zone official said.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

