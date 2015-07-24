FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF confirms receiving Greek request for new loan
#Market News
July 24, 2015 / 11:53 PM / 2 years ago

IMF confirms receiving Greek request for new loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Friday it had received a letter from Greece seeking a loan facility.

“We will discuss with the Greek authorities and with our European partners the timing and the modalities for the discussions,” the IMF added in a short statement.

The Greek Finance Ministry said earlier on Friday that Greece had formally submitted a request to the IMF for the new loan facility.

Greece is due to begin talks with European Union and IMF lenders on a new bailout deal. The extent of the IMF’s participation has remained unclear once its current program expires next year. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Additional reporting by Karolina Tagaris in Athens; Writing by Sandra Maler; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

