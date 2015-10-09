Greek industrial output rises 4.5 pct y/y in August

ATHENS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 4.5 percent in August from the same period a year earlier, after falling for three consecutive months, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.

Manufacturing production increased 4.2 percent from the same month a year earlier, ELSTAT said. Electricity production rose by 9 percent with mining output declining by 6.1 percent.

Greece’s economy grew 0.9 percent in the second quarter, helped by consumer spending and net exports. Its performance so far supports a more favorable outlook for the year as a whole than the official forecast for a 2.3 percent contraction. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES AUG. JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB (%) Industrial +4.5 -1.7* -4.7 -4.3 +0.6 +4.7 +1.6 output y/y Manufacturing +4.2 -5.7 -3.6 -2.7 +3.5 +8.2 +5.8 output y/y ----------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)