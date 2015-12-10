FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek industrial output fell 1.9 percent in October
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Economic News
December 10, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

Greek industrial output fell 1.9 percent in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output dropped 1.9 percent in October from the same period a year earlier, after rising for two months in a row, statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.

Manufacturing production also dropped 1.3 percent from the same month a year earlier, ELSTAT said. Mining output declined by 12.5 percent while electricity production also fell by 1.1 percent.

The statistics service revised upwards September’s industrial production reading to 2.9 percent from 2.8 percent. *********************************************************** KEY FIGURES OCT SEPT AUG. JULY JUNE MAY APRIL (%) Industrial -1.9 +2.9* +4.1 -1.7 -4.7 -4.3 +0.6 output y/y Manufacturing -1.3 +2.6 +4.2 -5.7 -3.6 -2.7 +3.5 output y/y ----------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.