Greek industrial output fell 1.9 percent in October

ATHENS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output dropped 1.9 percent in October from the same period a year earlier, after rising for two months in a row, statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.

Manufacturing production also dropped 1.3 percent from the same month a year earlier, ELSTAT said. Mining output declined by 12.5 percent while electricity production also fell by 1.1 percent.

The statistics service revised upwards September’s industrial production reading to 2.9 percent from 2.8 percent. *********************************************************** KEY FIGURES OCT SEPT AUG. JULY JUNE MAY APRIL (%) Industrial -1.9 +2.9* +4.1 -1.7 -4.7 -4.3 +0.6 output y/y Manufacturing -1.3 +2.6 +4.2 -5.7 -3.6 -2.7 +3.5 output y/y ----------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou)