Greek deflation steady in November, prices down for 33rd straight month

ATHENS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Greece’s EU-harmonised deflation fell by 0.1 percent in November unchanged from the previous month, data from the country’s statistics service showed on Thursday.

The headline consumer price index fell 0.7 percent year-on-year in November, with the annual pace of deflation decelerating from the previous month. It was the 33rd consecutive monthly fall in prices.

Greek consumer prices fell by an average of 1.4 percent in 2014 compared to a year earlier. Athens estimates deflation will average 1.0 percent this year and prices will rise by 0.5 percent in 2016.

For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has been in deflation mode for the last two and a half years as wage and pension cuts in turn for austerity and a protracted recession took a heavy toll on Greek households’ income.

Deflation in Greece, which signed up to its first international bailout five years ago, hit its highest level in November 2013, when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year decline.

Annual inflation in the euro zone was 0.1 percent in October, pushed into positive territory by price increases for fruit and vegetables. ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES NOV OCT SEPT AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY APRIL CPI y/y -0.7 -0.9 -1.7 -1.5 -2.2 -2.2 -2.1 -2.1 EU-harmonised -0.1 -0.1 -0.8 -0.4 -1.3 -1.1 -1.4 -1.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)