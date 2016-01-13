FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece exits deflation after 33 months, December prices up 0.4 pct
#Market News
January 13, 2016 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Greece exits deflation after 33 months, December prices up 0.4 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Greece's EU-harmonised inflation
rose 0.4 percent in December, edging to a positive rate for the
first time after 33 straight months of deflation, data from the
country's statistics service showed on Wednesday. 
    But the headline consumer price index fell 0.2 percent
year-on-year in December, with the annual pace of deflation
decelerating from the previous month.
    For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has
been in deflation mode for the last two and a half years as wage
and pension cuts in turn for austerity and a protracted
recession took a heavy toll on Greek households' income.
    Deflation in Greece, which signed up to its first
international bailout five years ago, hit its highest level in
November 2013, when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent
year-on-year decline.
    Greek consumer prices fell by an average of 1.4 percent in
2014 compared to a year earlier.
    Annual euro zone inflation was revised up to 0.2 percent in
November, rising slightly more than expected because of a
slowdown in the decline of energy prices. 
    
**************************************************************
KEY FIGURES   DEC   NOV   OCT   SEPT  AUGUST JULY  JUNE  MAY
CPI y/y       -0.2  -0.7  -0.9  -1.7  -1.5   -2.2  -2.2  -2.1
EU-harmonised +0.4  -0.1  -0.1  -0.8  -0.4   -1.3  -1.1  -1.4
----------------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Renee Maltezou)

