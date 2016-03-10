FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek consumer prices rise 0.1 pct y/y in February
March 10, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

Greek consumer prices rise 0.1 pct y/y in February

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, March 10 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised
inflation rate turned positive in   February after a
deflationary reading in January, statistics service data showed
on Thursday. 
    February's print of 0.1 percent was above market
expectations. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a
negative 0.6 percent rate after January's 0.1 percent drop.
    The data showed the headline consumer price index fell 0.5
percent year-on-year in February, with the annual pace of
deflation slowing from -0.7 percent in the previous month.
    Consumer prices were led higher by foods and non-alcoholic
beverages, tobacco, apparel and footwear, durable goods and
medical care costs.
    For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece had
been in deflation mode for the last two and a half years as wage
and pension cuts and a protracted recession took a heavy toll on
Greek household income.
    Deflation in Greece, which signed up to its first
international bailout in 2010, hit its highest level in November
2013, when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline.
    Euro zone annual inflation fell by more than expected and
into negative territory in February, increasing pressure on the
European Central Bank to ease monetary policy further.
    According to EU statistics agency Eurostat consumer prices
in the 19 countries sharing the euro dropped by 0.2 percent
year-on-year from a 0.3 rise in January. 
**************************************************************
KEY FIGURES    FEB   JAN   DEC   NOV   OCT   SEPT  AUGUST JULY
CPI y/y       -0.5  -0.7  -0.2  -0.7  -0.9  -1.7  -1.5   -2.2
EU-harmonised  0.1  -0.1  +0.4  -0.1  -0.1  -0.8  -0.4   -1.3
--------------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

