Greek consumer prices fall 0.7 pct y/y in March, back in deflation

ATHENS, April 8 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation rate turned negative in March after a positive reading in February, statistics service data showed on Friday. The reading in March was -0.7 percent after 0.1 percent in February. Consumer prices were led lower by apparel, footwear, housing, durable goods and transportation costs. Economists polled by Reuters were expecting a zero EU-harmonised inflation rate in March. The data also showed the headline consumer price index fell 1.5 percent year-on-year, with the annual pace of deflation picking up from -0.5 percent in February. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a negative 0.5 percent headline inflation rate, unchanged from February. For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece had been in deflation mode for the last two and a half years as wage and pension cuts and a protracted recession took a heavy toll on Greek household income. Deflation in Greece, which signed up to its first international bailout in 2010, hit its highest level in November 2013, when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year decline. The fall in euro area inflation slowed in March while core figures, which strip out volatile food and energy prices, accelerated, mildly positive news for the European Central Bank as it struggles to revive anaemic price growth. Annualised inflation picked up to -0.1 percent from -0.2 percent, in line with expectations, as rising food and services prices offset another big fall in energy costs, data from Eurostat showed. ************************************************************** KEY FIGURES MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUGUST CPI y/y -1.5 -0.5 -0.7 -0.2 -0.7 -0.9 -1.7 -1.5 EU-harmonised -0.7 0.1 -0.1 +0.4 -0.1 -0.1 -0.8 -0.4 -------------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)