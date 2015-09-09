FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek deflation slows in August, prices fall for 30th month
September 9, 2015

Greek deflation slows in August, prices fall for 30th month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Greece's EU-harmonised deflation
rate eased in August as prices fell by 0.4 percent compared to a
drop of 1.3 percent in July, data from the country's statistics
service showed on Wednesday.
    The headline consumer price index fell by 1.5 percent
year-on-year in August, with the annual pace of deflation
slowing from the previous month.
    Greek consumer prices fell by an average of 1.3 percent in
2014 compared to a year earlier.
    For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has
been in deflation mode for the last 30 months as cuts in wages
and pensions and a deep recession exerted downward pressures.
    Deflation in Greece hit its highest level in November 2013,
when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline.
    Annual inflation in the euro zone was stable in July but
remained far off the European Central Bank's target. Consumer
prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.2 percent in
the year to July, unchanged from June.
****************************************************************
KEY FIGURES     AUGUST  JULY   JUNE   MAY   APRIL   MARCH   FEB 
CPI y/y          -1.5   -2.2   -2.2  -2.1   -2.1    -2.1    -2.2
EU-harmonised    -0.4   -1.3   -1.1  -1.4   -1.8    -1.9    -1.9
----------------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)

