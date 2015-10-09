Greek deflation rises in Sept., prices fall for 31st straight month

ATHENS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Greece’s EU-harmonised deflation rate rose in September as prices fell by 0.8 percent compared to a drop of 0.4 percent in August, data from the country’s statistics service showed on Friday.

The headline consumer price index fell by 1.7 percent year-on-year in September, with the annual pace of deflation picking up from the previous month. It was the 31st consecutive monthly fall in prices.

Greek consumer prices fell by an average of 1.4 percent in 2014 compared to a year earlier. Greek government has projected the fall will average 0.5 percent this year, while prices will rise by 1.3 percent next year.

For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has been in deflation mode for the last 31 months as wage and pension cuts and a protracted recession took a heavy toll on Greece households’ income.

Deflation in Greece hit its highest level in November 2013, when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year decline.

Prices in the euro zone fell year-on-year in September for the first time in six months, highlighting the persistent risk of outright deflation amid a slump in commodities price. Consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell 0.1 percent last month after a 0.1 percent rise in August. **************************************************************** KEY FIGURES SEPT. AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH CPI y/y -1.7 -1.5 -2.2 -2.2 -2.1 -2.1 -2.1 EU-harmonised -0.8 -0.4 -1.3 -1.1 -1.4 -1.8 -1.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)