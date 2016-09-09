FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Greek consumer prices rise in August for third month in a row
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

Greek consumer prices rise in August for third month in a row

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised
inflation rate stayed positive for the third month in a row in
August, statistics service data showed on Friday.
    The reading in August was 0.4 percent, up from 0.2 percent
in July. Consumer prices were led higher by alcoholic beverages,
tobacco, durable goods, transportation, hotels and restaurants.
    The data also showed the headline consumer price index fell
0.9 percent year-on-year, with the annual pace of deflation
picking up from -1.0 percent in July.
    For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has
been in a protracted deflation mode since March 2013 based on
its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a multi-year
recession took a heavy toll on Greek household incomes.
    Deflation in Greece, which signed up to its first
international bailout in 2010, hit its highest level in November
2013, when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline.
    The euro zone saw a modest uptick in inflation in July as
consumer prices rose 0.2 percent year-on-year, led higher by
food prices.
    The annual rate remains well short of the European Central
bank's target of just below 2 percent. Until the annual figure
posted a 0.1 percent rise in June, prices had not risen in the
19 countries using the euro since January. 
***************************************************************
KEY FIGURES    AUGUST  JULY   JUNE   MAY   APRIL  MARCH  FEB 
EU-harmonised  +0.4    +0.2   +0.2   -0.2  -0.4   -0.7   +0.1
CPI y/y        -0.9    -1.0   -0.7   -0.9  -1.3   -1.5   -0.5
---------------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.