Greek consumer prices deflate in November, led by durables, apparel

ATHENS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation rate turned negative in November after a positive reading in the previous month, statistics service data showed on Friday. The reading in November was -0.2 percent from 0.6 percent in October. Consumer prices were led lower by durable goods, apparel and footwear. The data also showed the headline consumer price index fell 0.9 percent year-on-year, with the annual pace of deflation picking up from -0.5 percent in October. For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has been in a protracted deflation mode since March 2013 based on its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a multi-year recession took a heavy toll on Greek household incomes. Deflation in Greece, which signed up to its first international bailout in 2010, hit its highest level in November 2013, when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year decline. By contrast, euro zone inflation hit a 31-month high in November, providing modest relief for the European Central Bank, as price growth finally ticked up after years of flirting with deflation. Consumer prices rose 0.6 percent year-on-year from 0.5 percent a month earlier. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES NOV OCT SEPT AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY EU-harmonised -0.2 +0.6 -0.1 +0.4 +0.2 +0.2 -0.2 CPI y/y -0.9 -0.5 -1.0 -0.9 -1.0 -0.7 -0.9 --------------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)