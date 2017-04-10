Greek consumer prices rise 1.7 pct in March, led by transport, housing costs

ATHENS, April 10 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation rate accelerated in March, statistics service data showed on Monday, with the reading coming in slightly above market expectations. The reading in March was 1.7 percent from 1.4 percent in February. Consumer prices were led higher by housing, transportation costs, alcoholic beverages and tobacco. Economists polled by Reuters were forecasting a 1.5 percent print. The data also showed the headline consumer price index picked up to 1.7 percent year-on-year, from 1.3 percent in the previous month and 1.2 in January, when it emerged from a protracted deflation trend. For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece had been in a protracted deflation mode since March 2013 based on its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a multi-year recession took a heavy toll on Greek household incomes. Deflation in Greece, which signed up to its first international bailout in 2010, hit its highest level in November 2013, when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year decline. Euro zone annual inflation slowed in March by far more than the market had expected, driven down mostly by a deceleration of energy price rises, based on estimates from the European Union statistics office. Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro was 1.5 percent year-on-year, Eurostat estimated, down from a four-year high of 2.0 percent recorded in February. *************************************************************** KEY FIGURES MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT EU-harmonised 1.7 1.4 1.5 0.3 -0.2 +0.6 -0.1 CPI y/y 1.7 1.3 1.2 0.0 -0.9 -0.5 -1.0 --------------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)