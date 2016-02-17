FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece back in deflation, January consumer prices drop 0.1 pct y/y
February 17, 2016 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

Greece back in deflation, January consumer prices drop 0.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised
inflation rate turned negative in January after the first
positive reading in the previous month that halted 33 straight
months of deflation, data from the country's statistics service
showed on Wednesday.  
    January's print of -0.1 percent was below market
expectations. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.3
percent rate after December's 0.4 percent.   
    The data showed the headline consumer price index fell 0.7
percent year-on-year in January, with the annual pace of
deflation accelerating from the previous month.
    Consumer prices were led lower by apparel and footwear,
durable goods and housing costs due to the fall in heating oil
costs.
    For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece had
been in deflation mode for the last two and a half years as wage
and pension cuts and a protracted recession took a heavy toll on
Greek households' income.
    Deflation in Greece, which signed up to its first
international bailout in 2010, hit its highest level in November
2013, when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline.
    Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose to 0.4
percent year-on-year in January from 0.2 percent in December,
based on Eurostat estimates. 
**************************************************************
KEY FIGURES    JAN   DEC   NOV   OCT   SEPT  AUGUST JULY  JUNE 
CPI y/y        -0.7 -0.2  -0.7  -0.9  -1.7  -1.5   -2.2  -2.2 
EU-harmonised  -0.1 +0.4  -0.1  -0.1  -0.8  -0.4   -1.3  -1.1 
--------------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

