EU, IMF experts give positive assessment of Greek bailout request -source

BRUSSELS, July 11 (Reuters) - The European Commission, European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund have given a positive assessment of the Greek government’s request to start negotiations on a new bailout, a person close to the matter said on Friday.

The three institutions were asked by the ESM bailout fund to review proposals for economic reforms made by Greece on Thursday. Based on their recommendations, the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers is to decide whether to open negotiations at a meeting in Brussels starting at 1300 GMT on Saturday. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald and Ken Wills)