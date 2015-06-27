FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek minister calls on parties to back referendum
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

Greek minister calls on parties to back referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 27 (Reuters) - The Greek interior minister called on all political parties to back his government’s decision to hold a referendum on bailout terms offered by the country’s foreign creditors for a cash-for-reforms deal that would stave off a looming default.

Addressing parliament, which convened on Saturday to approve the referendum plan, Interior Minister Nikos Voutsis said a unanimous approval for the referendum would make the country’s position in negotiations stronger.

After a week of acrimonious talks in Brussels, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras dismissed lenders’ proposals as blackmail. After midnight, he appeared on television on Saturday to announce plans for a referendum on July 5. (Reporting by Michele Kambas and Karolina Tagaris; writing by Matthias Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.