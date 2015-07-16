FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish PM says 7 bln euro Greek loan set to be approved
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Irish PM says 7 bln euro Greek loan set to be approved

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, July 16 (Reuters) - Senior officials working for European Union finance ministers have recommended lending Greece 7 billion euros in bridging funds with formal approved expected later on Thursday, Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said.

The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers held a teleconference on Greece earlier on Thursday and are due to consult with the nine other finance ministries in the EU this afternoon to agree the release short-term funding for Athens.

“The 7 billion in terms of the short-term loan has now been authorized by the Ecofin group, that will be approved later in the afternoon I would expect,” Kenny said on national broadcaster RTE.

He was referring to the senior officials working for the 28 EU finance ministers.

”It will also mean, I would expect, and I can’t comment on its independence, that Mario Draghi and the European Central Bank will consider turning on the tap to some extent, in terms of the emergency liquidity. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.